Alopecia: Woman with Hair from Chris Rock’s Doc Slams Jada Joke

Chris Rock featured a woman with alopecia in his film. “Good Hair”Documentary TMZShe was “disappointed”The comedian made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Oscars situation.

Rock made an amusing speech during Rock’s presentation of the best documentary feature. “G.I. Jane”Joke in reference to Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The “Red Table Talk” host has previously opened up about having alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes the immune system to attack hair follicles.

Will Smith, her husband, slapped Rock on the stage. He then sat down and shouted. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Sheila Bridges previously spoke to Rock about living with alopecia in 2009 for his documentary. “Good Hair,”TMZ interviewed him on Monday and he reacted to the joke.

She stated that she was “a little bit surprised”After speaking to Rock, he made the jokes about her “at great length”About the challenges faced by the condition

Interior designer, Judith Levy, condemned the actions of both stars and said that they were a joke and an altercation “helped reinforce stereotypes about Black people.”

“The first stereotype is about Black women. That Black women can be or should be disrespected in public and that we are so strong that nothing bothers us, nothing hurts us. That we have this impenetrable armor and we’re never to be protected,”She said. “When Chris Rock made the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, or bald head, to me he was publicly disrespecting yet another Black woman.”

“And then Will Smith reacts by playing back into this stereotype about Black men, you know, being violent, not being able to sort of control themselves,”She continued. “So I just feel like it was bad behavior all the way around.”





Bridges opens Monday She shared this clip on her Instagram PageRock for her. “Good Hair.”

She wrote the following caption: “While I do not condone violence (or what Will Smith did), I am not completely surprised that Chris Rock got rocked by Will Smith after making the medical condition of @jadapinkettsmith part of his comedic schtick- disrespecting her publicly.”

“Shame on you @chrisrock Didn’t we sit down and talk at length about how painfully humiliating and difficult it is to navigate life as a bald woman in a society that is hair obsessed? As if life isn’t challenging enough out here as an unprotected black woman?”She wrote.

After the incident on Sunday night, many celebrities and comedians came out to voice their opinions. Pinkett Smith’s first social media post was shared a few days later, responding to the incident. She posted an Instagram message that read, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Rock claimed that he was being frank during his first comedy show after the incident. “still processing what happened.”

Smith apologized publicly for the slap at the ceremony as well as through an Instagram statement.

However, the Academy said that it does not “condone violence” and has launched a formal investigation. In a new letter to its members, obtained by Variety, the Academy leadership said the review will take a “few”It will take weeks for the entire process to be completed.