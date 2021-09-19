Joe Petito is Gabby’s father.

JOE Petito is the father of Gabby Petito, the woman who went missing after venturing on a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

Gabby has been missing since late August and her family has since been begging for cooperation from her fiancé in hopes that she will come home alive.

When did Gabby Petito go missing?

Petito was last seen on August 24, 2021, checking out of a hotel with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, revealed that she heard from her daughter on August 27 and 30, she told Fox News she is not sure if it was actually her as only text messages were exchanged.

“It was just a text. I did not verbally speak to her,” She told Fox News.

“I can’t say much, but she’s no longer with the van. I don’t want to say anything more than that but for people looking for her, I want them to look for her now, not look for that van anymore.”

Following the unusual circumstances, Schmidt then reported her daughter missing on September 11 at around 6.55pm.

“According to family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August. According to a police release, Petito was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming prior to their last communication.

The couple left for their cross-country adventure on July 2 from Blue Point, NY, and were scheduled to reach Portland, Oregon, and visit a family friend for Halloween.

Laundrie was able to return home with her but it wasn’t clear when.

Who is Joe Petito, Gabby's father?

Gabby’s father Joe Petito has made multiple appeals for help following the disappearance of his daughter.

Joe lives in Vero Beach, Florida – where he had moved to be closer to his daughter, according to the Daily Mail.

“We still don’t know where she is. Pride isn’t an issue right now. My only daughter is missing,” WPTV received the following statement from the father: September 12, 2021. “I’m going to do anything I can. The family, Gabby’s mom, we’re going to do anything we can to find her.”

“[It’s like] drowning with your hands tied behind you,” Petito’s dad spoke of Gabby’s disappearance. “You can’t describe it. There’s nothing you can do. You can’t control anything.”

“She’s out there somewhere… We won’t stop until we find her.”

Joseph said he didn’t want to share his thoughts on his daughter’s partner Laundrie but described Gabby as a free spirit.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-220-TIPS if you have any information.

Who is Gabby’s fiancée Brian Laundrie?

The DailyMail reported that Laundrie has been very quiet about his fiancée’s whereabouts and has refused to speak publicly about the situation and even hired an attorney since his arrival home.

Although not much information is available about Laundrie’s life, it is well-known that he is just as adventurous as his partner.

According to his Instagram bio, he is a “nature enthusiast,” and his most recent pictures are from his cross-country travels.

His Instagram account shows that he is an artist, with multiple photos related to printing art.

Before her disappearance, Laundrie and Petito were working on documenting their journey on YouTube under the name “Nomadic Statik.”

As the investigation continues, Laundrie remains a suspect due to his suspicious behavior surrounding the disappearance but in a shocking turn of events, he has since made headlines after he was reported missing on Friday, September 17, the same day his sister Cassie’s interview aired on ABC.

Previously, on September 14, Laundrie issued a statement through his lawyer, saying: “This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.

I understand that Miss Petito has been searched in Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park. The Laundrie family hopes that Miss Petito finds her family and that the search for Miss Petito succeeds.

“On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”