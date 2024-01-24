Joe Biden Secures New Hampshire Primary Victory with Impressive Write-In Votes Despite Democratic Party Ban

President Joe Biden Wins New Hampshire Primary Despite Not Appearing on Ballot: How Did It Happen?

President Joe Biden secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary. He won the primary despite not even being on the ballot. The president managed to secure the win through a significant number of write-in votes, beating out other longshot Democratic candidates.

Joe Biden emerged as the victor in the New Hampshire primary. Even though his name was not on the ballot, Biden’s write-in votes sealed the win.

It’s notable that this is the first instance of a White House incumbent not appearing on the primary ballot of their party in New Hampshire. Despite his absence, Biden’s victory was undeniable.

The Democratic primary scheduled for 2024 was changed, leading to New Hampshire losing a significant portion of their delegates. This was attributed to the primary’s track record of not accurately predicting the eventual nominee.

Biden’s unlikely challengers, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, decided to compete, forcing New Hampshire Democratic Party leaders to organize a campaign. This was aimed at educating voters on how to write in Biden’s name under the other candidates’ names on the ballot.

While Biden’s team chose not to compete in New Hampshire, the president remained active, campaigning in Virginia. However, the campaign faced disruptions from protesters raising concerns about Biden’s stance on certain issues.

Despite not appearing on the ballot, President Joe Biden emerged victorious in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary. This unexpected win has prompted significant changes in the Democratic party's primary schedule and approach.