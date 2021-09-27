Joe Biden Gets Covid Vaccine Booster Shot Live On Camera

Joe Biden got a Covid-19 booster show live on camera on Monday, a move to promote a third shot for those 65 an older.

The president answered questions from reporters in the South Court Auditorium as a medical professional administered the shot.

Those eligible for the shot include people 65 and older who are at least six months out from their last shot, as well a health workers and those with underlying medical conditions.

Biden got a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The president was asked about what will be a busy week, as Congressional Democrats grapple with uniting their caucus to pass Biden’s legislative initiatives, as well as moves to raise the debt ceiling and to keep the government funded.

More to come.