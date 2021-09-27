Fans Rumor Meghan Markle Is Pregnant Again While Others Slam Her Legs after She Posed in White Mini Dress without Tights

Any action or inaction by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is likely to generate multiple reactions in the world. The couple recently appeared at Global Citizen Live, New York, on September 25 in New York City.

Getty Images shared pictures of the Duke and Duchess on Twitter. The photos showed the royals posing together for snaps. Harry wore a black suit and white shirt while his beautiful wife wore a white embellished Valentino shift mini dress.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7, 2019. |

Meghan’s mini dress stopped just above her knee, revealing her gorgeous legs. It also featured flower appliqués. The Duchess paired the stylish outfit with black pointed-toe heels and rocked a loose, low ponytail hairstyle.

The first snap in the post showed Meghan holding Harry’s hand while they walked, while the second photo showed the couple all smiles as they posed.

Is she pregnant again? — Jack M (@jackmah27305) September 25, 2021

Many fans reacted differently to the pictures. Some of them speculated that Meghan might be pregnant for the third time. One fan asked if the Duchess was pregnant again, while another stated Meghan was indeed pregnant.

A tweep shared a picture showing a closer view of Meghan’s figure and tweeted, “Pregnant,” while another wondered if the Duchess was expecting a third child.

She’s pregnant — Rach (@Peppa31282025) September 25, 2021

Another person tweeted that Meghan is pregnant and wore oversized outfits because of that. The tweep expressed surprise that no one had suggested the duchess is with child.

However, another tweep replied by rubbishing the pregnancy suggestions, saying Meghan just had a baby three months ago.

Just a guess but I think #MeghanMarkle is pregnant, Hence the oversize outfits, surprised this hasn’t been suggested — Mark Goodman (@mjgoodman) September 25, 2021

Meghan being or not being pregnant was not the only topic fans discussed after seeing her pictures from Global Citizen Live, as some of them focused on her looks and legs.

One fan remarked that Markle gets uglier every day and advised her to wear pants and never let them see her “chicken legs and camel knees” again. Another tweep wrote:

“I now understand why she had to suffocate in winter clothes, which she should have stuck to… She is very unproportionate and I will not even start on the leg.”

Lord, she just gets uglier every day. Please wear pants and never let us see those chicken legs and camel knees again. 🤮#MeghanMarkle https://t.co/QMRkmsdxjw — Rule Brittania🌻 (@wb1967borders) September 26, 2021

One person described Meghan’s knees as being ugly, while another tweep agreed she has awful legs, but it was not her fault.

It was not only negative comments that were directed at Meghan, as some of her fans rightfully commended her for looking beautiful during her appearance at the event.

Harry got the crowd cheering when he called Meghan his wife.

UGLY KNEE — Life as it goes (@lifeasitgoes12) September 26, 2021

One fan said the Duchess looked super stunning, adding that she and Harry are most definitely thriving, which is great to see. One tweep gushed over Meghan’s legs.

Another fan impressed by Meghan’s outfit said they screamed when they saw her dress and added that it was an incredible outfit. A tweep wrote, “Gorgeous, Gorgeous couple just wow.”

Awful legs! But it’s not her fault Of course. — B (@MosmanBarb) September 26, 2021

Harry and Meghan attended Global Citizen Live to promote COVID-19 vaccine equality. At the event, Harry asked if everyone was prepared to do the necessary things to end the pandemic.

Meghan said it felt good to be back there with everyone at the event and stressed that it felt like the pandemic had been going on forever. However, she maintained that there is a lot of people can do to get closer to an end to the pandemic.

Meghan looked super stunning. She & Harry are most definitely thriving and it’s great to see. — Erikk_the_Dane™ (@Erikk_the_Dane2) September 26, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared statistics and information about the vaccine and how people can get it to the countries that need it.

Harry got the crowd cheering when he called Meghan his wife and then stated that they believe the way one is born should not dictate their ability to survive.

The hardest part for Harry and Meghan was taking their initial steps away from their royal roles.

She’s stunning those legs I’m jealous — eilyb (@eily1978) September 26, 2021

Before attending the Global Citizen Live concert, Harry and Meghan visited One World Observatory downtown with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the state’s governor, Kathy Hochul.

The couple wore matching black outfits. Harry looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt, and navy blue tie, while his wife wore a black coat, turtleneck top, and pants.

I screamed when I saw the dress. It’s incredible ❤. pic.twitter.com/n8EdMFsjoK — Our Visual Receipts (@VisualReceipts) September 26, 2021

Getty Images also posted pictures from the couple’s visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, showing as they looked all shades gorgeous while posing for snaps.

Harry and Meghan’s appearance at One World Observatory marked their first event since announcing the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in June. Since the announcement, they had been on parental leave.

Gorgeous, Gorgeous couple just wow❤ — MimiRoche (@Mimizwei) September 26, 2021

On January 8, 2020, the royal couple announced they were stepping down as senior members of the British Royal Family. After leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan stayed in Canada for a while before settling down in their $14.65 million home in Montecito, California.

Although the couple has been thriving since leaving Buckingham Palace, royal author Omid Scobie said they found their royal exit harder than they would have ever imagined.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. ✨

According to Scobie, the hardest part for Harry and Meghan was taking their initial steps away from their royal roles. They found that part harder than they initially thought as they had it all mapped out in their heads.

Since exiting the royal family, Harry and Meghan have had to play things by ear a bit and had to adapt their vision for what life would be going forward.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Global Citizen Live in New York City to call for vaccine equity. pic.twitter.com/q2EP26Nu3i — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, despite leaving the royal family and living a private life, fans’ comments following the couple’s appearance at the Global Citizen Live Concert prove that Harry and Meghan will always be in the news come what may.