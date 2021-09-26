JK Simmons Joins Indie Film ‘Little Brother’ (Exclusive)

J.K. Simmons has joined the cast of Sheridan O’Donnell’s debut dramedy feature “Little Brother,” has learned exclusively.

The previously announced leads are Daniel Diemer (“The Half of It”) and Philip Ettinger (“The Evening Hour”). The film follows Jake and Pete Duffy (Diemer and Ettinger, respectively), who embark on a road trip after Pete’s recent suicide attempt.

Simmons will play Warren Duffy, the brother’s father. Filming is underway.

O’Donnell wrote the script in memory of a late friend who took his own life seven years ago.

“Any filmmaker’s feature debut is special, but the opportunity to work with such a revered actor is beyond words,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “As both a director and a longtime fan, I couldn’t be more excited to work with J.K. on ‘Little Brother.’”

Chris Dodds’ Made By Limbo is producing alongside Mary Haarmeyer & Keagan Karnes’ 19 Twelve Films, and Dylan Matlock & JP Ouellette’s Circa 1888 with the aim of a major film festival run next year. David Moore, Calvin Francis, and Nico Falls will executive produce.

Simmons was recently seen alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon’s “The Tomorrow War,” and will next be seen in “National Champions” this fall. Simmons won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Whiplash.” HIs other recent credits include “Palm Springs,” “21 Bridges,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Justice League.”

Simmons is represented by Gersh and Wolf-Kasteler Public Relations.