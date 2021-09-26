His Mom Said Not to Take Off His COVID-19 Mask, So 6-Year-Old Boy Didn’t, Not Even for School Photo

A little boy in Nevada always minds his momma.

So much so that when the school photographer told him he should lower his COVID-19 mask and smile really big, 6-year-old Mason politely declined.

His mother, Nicole Peoples, recounted the hilarious exchange on her Facebook page, where, of course, it went viral.

“Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.

“Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.

“Photographer: I’m sure it’s ok to take it off for your pictures.

“Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

“Photographer: Are you sure you don’t want to take it off for 2 seconds?

“Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!

“Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

“I’m so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day “

By Friday, her post had been viewed more than 20,000 times and had garnered 15,000 shares.

So many folks responded with offers to buy Mason ice cream, gifts or contribute to his college fund that his mother established a GoFundMe account for Mason’s university education, she said.

“Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture. He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job! (He is so proud!),” the mom wrote on her page.

“All of you have made my little one’s day!! He is such a good kind hearted, caring, loving, smart, and helpful little boy. Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world.”