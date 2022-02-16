JJ Abrams Announces New ‘Star Trek’ Film, Shooting Set to Begin This Year

It has been six years since “Star Trek” fans have seen the USS Enterprise on the big screen, but they will soon get to see it again as producer JJ Abrams announced at ViacomCBS’ investor presentation that his studio Bad Robot is getting set to shoot the fourth installment in the “Trek” reboot film series.

Matt Shakman, the veteran TV director whose credits include “Game of Thrones” and the hit Marvel series “WandaVision,” will direct the upcoming film with the entire reboot cast in talks to return, including Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock as well as Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho and Simon Pegg.

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said. “We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.”

The “Star Trek” reboot series — known as the Kelvin Timeline in “Trek” lore — began in 2009 with an origin film directed by Abrams that told the story of how Kirk became the captain of the Enterprise, followed by the sequels “Into Darkness” in 2013 and “Beyond” in 2016. The fourth installment will be the first since the passing of Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov in the series.