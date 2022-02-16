Best Things I Packed on a 20-Hour Train Ride + Photos

I’ve been taking 20-hour Amtrak trips for over seven years, so I know which items to pack.

Bringing your own snacks and a water bottle can help you curb your hunger and save some cash.

A neck pillow and zip-up hoodie will provide some extra comfort and can help you sleep better.

For the past seven years, I’ve taken quite a few 20-hour train rides back and forth from New York and South Carolina.

As someone who’s been on my fair share of Amtrak adventures, I’ve narrowed down my packing list to a few essential items. Here are nine must-have things I bring on every long trip:

I store everything in my backpack





Items like a zip-up hoodie, a backpack, and a neck pillow can help keep you comfortable on a long train ride.



Sam White







On the train, you’re allowed to bring an overhead piece of luggage, a carry-on, and a personal bag — or in my case, a backpack.

I never check my baggage, so using a backpack as my personal bag allows me to have my hands free for both my carry-on and suitcase as I’m boarding the train.

A neck pillow and blanket provide some comfort

I once made the mistake of not bringing a neck pillow because I thought it would make me look stupid. I’ve never taken a long train ride without one since.

Sleep is essential on these long trips and small comforts like a neck pillow will make it easier to fall into a slumber when in a foreign and uncomfortable place.

I always bring a zip-up hoodie

There’s an art to mastering the zip-up hoodie, and there’s no better time to learn it than when you’re on a 20-hour train ride.

I like to put my zip-up hoodie on backward so I’m not too hot or cold, which is pretty much the equivalent of having the blanket over only one leg in bed.

An insulated water bottle helps me stay hydrated





Insulated water bottles will keep your beverages cool.



Sam White







Water is arguably the most important thing to have with you, but relying on the bar cart isn’t a good idea since they aren’t open 24 hours.

An insulated bottle will keep your water colder for much longer than plastic, which comes in handy when you’re on a super-long train ride.

I save some cash by bringing my own snacks





I save money on my long Amtrak trips by bringing my own food.



Sam White







Train food can be expensive, and I think it has a long way to go before it’s anywhere near enticing.

To save money and stay full, make sure to bring your own food. I usually pack snacks instead of full-blown meals, but you can take any kind of food with you.

Gum can keep your breath fresher for a little longer

Though I could bring a toothbrush on the train, I usually want to spend as little time in those bathrooms as possible.

I highly recommend bringing a pack of gum with you to give your breath a little refresher until you can get to your destination and properly brush your teeth.

I won’t get bored with varied sources of entertainment





I always keep busy with a book or my Nintendo DS on a long train ride.



Sam White







The biggest thing you’re going to fight on a long trip like this is boredom, so it’s paramount to bring a variety of entertainment.

I bring my Nintendo DS with a couple of different games along with a book so that I can keep myself occupied and pass the time without getting bored.

Heavy-duty headphones are perfect for blocking out noise





Heavy-duty headphones block out noise from other passengers.



Sam White







Though many 24-hour Amtrak trips call for “night hours” starting around 10 p.m., passengers can be noisy at any time.

I recommend bringing heavy-duty, over-the-ear headphones to block out rowdy passengers while you’re trying to sleep.

Chargers are an essential item to bring





Don’t forget to bring chargers for your devices with you.



Sam White







There’s almost nothing worse than your gadgets dying on a trip.

I always have a designated pocket in my backpack where I keep my phone, laptop, and game chargers and my micro USB organized in different baggies — eyeglass cases are also perfect for storage.