Jinger Vuolo reveals MAJOR Glowup From the Past Duggar Family Insights!

Longtime Duggar fans have been around for many different phases of Jinger Vuolo’s life. For years, her family’s life has been documented on their TLC shows, including 19 Kids and Counting Keep Counting.

Jinger, as we reported, has been changing her style and redefining herself. The Duggar daughter has been rocking more fashionable clothing, and she doesn’t dress quite as modestly as the rest of her family does. She now wears jeans, tank tops, and jeans while her family prefers long skirts and dresses for women.

Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo and they moved to Texas for a brief time. Now, the couple lives in Los Angeles. Their two daughters are Felicity, 3 years old, and Evangeline (9 months).

Jinger is a Los Angeles native who has been focusing her attention on her unique style while in Los Angeles. Her hair was previously blonde and she kept it long. She was ready to change her hair color and cut it off a few weeks back. Her fans are astonished and say she looks fantastic now.

Jinger shared a humble photo of herself from 10 years ago that she posted to her Instagram stories, reminding people where she is from. Jinger posted a picture of herself a decade ago on her Instagram stories. Jinger reveals that she was in Scotland at the time of the photo.

The Duggar’s daughter has curly hair and braces. She’s wearing a brown shirt, gray jacket, and long denim skirt. She’s holding a camera, taking photos of everything her family did on their trip.

Jinger appears a lot more different in this older picture than she does now, as you can see. She’s clearly had a major glow-up, fans think. She styles her hair more fashionably and wears her hair straight the majority of the time.

Although her husband Jeremy is widely believed to have an influence on her looks, it could also be because she lives in Los Angeles and is surrounded by more stylish people. Jinger seems to have abandoned her parents’ motto of buying used and saving the difference.

You can’t believe how Jinger Vuolo changed. Do you recall following the Duggar family when Jinger in Scotland was photographed? Please leave your comments below.