Cheyenne Cory From Teen Mom Fought for Him When He Left for The Challenge!

Mama bear mode activated Teen Mom OGSeason 10 is here “rough” For Cheyenne FloydHer ex-boyfriend and her. Cory Wharton, The reality star said Us Weekly, and it was due in large part to MTV’s other hit show, The Challenge.

“This season was rough for us. Normally, I would say, ‘Cory and I were good. Like, we don’t argue,’” Cheyenne shared Ryder, a 4-year-old girl, with the Michigan native. Us WeeklyExclusively while promoting the new seasons. “Oh, this [season] — we butted heads a lot.”

Cheyenne has been engaged to Zach DavisThey welcomed their son Ace, who is 3 months old, to the world in May. The 30-year-old Exercise at the beach for his part, alum is also father to Mila, 15-month-old daughter, with whom he shares a girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. Though Cheyenne and Cory aren’t romantically involved, Cheyenne still wanted Ryder’s father nearby as she entered her final weeks of pregnancy.

“Ryder is getting older, and I was very, very pregnant when he left,” Are you the one? alum recalled. “I just wanted to handcuff him to Ryder and then to his house. Like, I did not want him to leave. And I was very — probably a little bit too vocal about that.”

Cory has been on more than half of the season’s contestants. The Challenge — where he met Cheyenne — and she has never cared before.

“Normally I’m like, ‘Go have fun. Don’t ever come back.’ You know?”She shared her story Use. “But this one, I was like, ‘Nope, you need to stay right here.’ And he’s like, ‘Got to go!’ So we butted heads. Yeah, we definitely butted heads.”

Cory told the story in July UseHis ex and he is both equally happy. “get into it,” but Ryder is much more aware of her father’s absence.

“I think this upcoming season [of Teen Mom OG], we start to see that it’s starting to affect Ryder a little bit, [the time of] me being away,” The Real WorldAt the time, alum was disclosed. “That’s what I have to kind of take a step back and realize, ‘OK, I’m not going to be able to get this time back in my child’s life.’ It’s a hard decision. It’s like, do you take this work opportunity and this great chance that you have? Or do you be there for your family? It’s a tough decision for sure.”

On the tenth episode of Season 10, fans will be able to witness the drama unfold. Teen Mom OGCheyenne however promised fans a happy ending.

“Oh, we’re back [to] great right now,” She was confident Use. “Ryder really, really loves her dad, and she loves going over to her dad’s house.”

The mom also gushed over Cory’s strengths as a father. “She looks forward to their fun weekends because Cory is super active going to the beach, taking her to the park and she really enjoys that,” The Los Angeles native stated. “I like when my kid is happy. So as long as he’s in town, she’s happy. It’s when he does The Challenge where it gets a little rocky.”

Teen Mom OG season 10 premieres Tuesday, September 7th at 8 p.m. on MTV ET.