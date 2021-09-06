Jennifer Aniston Favorite Movie Might Surprise You!

Interview with Vanity Fair In 2014, Aniston was asked what movie roles she is most proud to have played in her career. Aniston was also asked to name some other films, including independent ones like “Cake” “The Good Girl,” Aniston’s 2002 film, in which she plays a downtrodden woman who reconsiders her life in a small-town setting, was a natural choice. Aniston chose to make another independent film in response. “Friends with Money, “A 2006 film directed and written by Nicole Holofcener. In a surprising move, she also named her character in the dark comedy of 2011. “Horrible Bosses,” Charlie Day portrays Dr. Julia Harris, a woman who sexually harasses Dale Arbus, her dental assistant.

Although the interviewer noted that the timing coincided perfectly with the release of “Horrible Bosses 2, “There are many reasons to believe Aniston was sincere in her answer. Aniston isn’t new to comedy but Dr. Julia is quite different from the types of characters she plays. She is manipulative, raunchy, and generally not a good person. “Horrible Bosses” Aniston probably saw this as an opportunity to try something different. Aniston even wore an actual wig to help her get into the character. Republic World). She was impressed by her performance and clearly enjoyed the unique role. “Horrible Bosses 2.”