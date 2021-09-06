Jinger Vuolo And Husband Jeremy Vuolo Beautiful Birthday Celebration!

Jeremy Vuolo had his birthday weekend and Jinger, his wife, shared a sweet message to him. The former Counting onAs of Sunday, September 5, the star was 34 years old.

At this point, Jinger and Jeremy haven’t shared too many details about how they decided to celebrate. Jinger did however make sure to post a special photo on Instagram for him.

As fans know, the Vuolos live in Los Angeles, California, while Jeremy’s parents live out east and Jinger’s parents live in Arkansas. It’s unclear if anyone traveled to LA to celebrate with Jeremy.

Jinger Vuolo shares photos over the years of Jeremy.

Jinger shared a social media update on Monday morning post dedicated to her husband. She wrote sweetly, “Yesterday, we celebrated my favorite person. @jeremy_vuolo you care for your people, keep us laughing, and challenge us to love Christ supremely. Doing life with you is the best. I love you baby 😘 HBD!”

To commemorate his big day, Jinger shared a series of pictures she’s taken of Jeremy over the years. Jeremy is seen walking alongside his grandmother, holding her hand.

Another photo of Jeremy shows him holding one of his little girls when she was just a baby. It appears to be their older daughter, Felicity because Jeremy’s hair looks different than it did when the couple welcomed Evangeline to the world.

Duggar lovers wish Jeremy a happy Birthday.

In the comments section of Jinger’s new post, fans are commenting and sending love to him. They hope he had a great birthday, and they can’t wait to see what this new year brings him.

Fans also love the photos Jinger shared. They haven’t seen all of these photos before. One of Jinger’s followers noticed Jeremy’s sense of style, writing, “Love your words about your hubby, but add, always so stylish 😉”

It’s safe to say that Jeremy felt the love on his birthday thanks to his wife Jinger and their adorable daughters Felicity, 3, and Evangeline, 9 months. Jinger and Jeremy may share more details about their celebration, and what they did. Fans would love to see it.

So, did you know it was Jeremy Vuolo’s birthday? What did you think of Jinger Vuolo’s sweet message? And all the photos Jinger shared? We’d love to hear your comments in the comments section.