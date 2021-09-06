Chrissy Teigen Proudly Celebrates 50 Day Sober Milestone!

Chrissy Teigen proudly declared that she went 50 days without drinking alcohol, after admitting to some hiccups along the way

Chrissy Teigen confesses that she went 50 days without drinking after giving up alcohol.

The actress has been in the news a lot lately, but she admitted to being proud of her latest accomplishment.

This is her 35th year as a TV personality. She shared her achievement on Instagram. “longest streak yet”Without alcohol

But she admitted that there had been. “a few hiccups “Along the way.

She wrote: “Today is my 50-day sobriety streak! It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!”

She admitted that she had been drinking. “no longer serves me in ANY way”Although she could not commit to quitting alcohol for good,

Her candid message continued: “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.

“It was fun! I enjoyed it, and I thank anyone who is able to enjoy it responsibly.”

She posted the message alongside a sweet video of herself having fun with her kids, Luna, five, and Miles, three.

And the comments section on her post was filled with good wishes from stars and fans alike, with her husband John Legend leading the way.

He responded with seven red heart emoticons to show his pride in his wife’s achievements.

Jen Atkin, the famous hairdresser for the stars, posted a string of emojis with hearts along with her message: “I love u.”

Brooklyn Decker, an American model, replied with the message and emojis showing muscle-flexing. “that takes guts, “The inspiring message was written by Priyanka Nair, a chef. “you got this”.

Chrissy has often spoken out about her alcoholism and the family’s handling of it in the past.

She had originally wanted to stop drinking alcohol after receiving a book on sobriety for her birthday.

The Lip Sync Battle star stated at the time: “I was done with making a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s*** by 6, not being able to sleep.”

In 2017, she also initiated the process of sobriety during a Cosmopolitan interview. According to her, “‘I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” She said that it was making her feel better. “horrible”.