Cardi B and Offset Have Their Second baby As Proud Parents!

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together. Kulture, a three-year-old girl from the couple, is already a part of their love story.

Cardi B is now a mother to her second child.

The WAP superstar at 28 was happy to share her joy on Monday via Instagram.

As her proud husband Offset cuddled her newborn son, Offset posed with the proud mom.

In addition to the adorable snap, the music legend shared the date her baby boy is born.

“9/4/21,” She wrote.

Cardi B & Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, on July 10, 2018.

The proud parents were completely enamored with their baby as they gazed lovingly at their newborn child.

The I Like It singer announced her second pregnancy at the BET Awards in June.

The surprise performance of Offset and his group Migos saw Offset perform the epic reveal.

Cardi did not reveal her age at the time.

However, her rap fans saw that she was already at least six months pregnant. She had only months until giving birth.

This was the second time Cardi had revealed her pregnancy live.

Cardi revealed her pregnancy to Saturday Night Live when Kulture, her three-year-old daughter, was about to arrive.