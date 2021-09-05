Jinger & Jana Duggar got Photobombed By Super cute Tall Guy

From the looks of Jinger’s Instagram stories, she and her sister, Jana recently spent the day at the Los Angeles Zoo. They took some fantastic photos while they were there. Jana and Jinger are photographed by an adorablely large man. Keep reading to find out more about the Duggar sister’s day at the zoo.

OutDaughteredJana Duggar, star of Jana Duggar, shows her siblings around Los Angeles

A quick scroll through Jana Duggar’s Instagram, it looks like she’s doing a lot of traveling. The oldest Duggar child shared a photo taken at the Las Vegas Market. She writes, “So much inspiration from designers and vendors from around the world!”Not only does she share a picture of herself, but it also shows how much stuff there is at Las Vegas Market.

Interestingly enough, Jana hasn’t shared anything on her Instagram about her trip to Los Angeles. Luckily for Duggar fans, Jinger shares a lot of photos of the things she and her siblings do while they’re visiting Los Angeles. Earlier this week, Jinger, Jana, and two of their brothers enjoyed a Dodger’s baseball game.

A few days later the older siblings of Duggar go to Jinger’s captioned her. “fave spot in LA,” Salt & Straw. According to Salt & Straw’s Instagram, they have “curiously delicious ice cream made by hand with local ingredients.” Luckily, for anyone interested in trying Salt & Straw ice cream, they ship.

Fans are also shocked that Jana and Jinger wear pants. Jana is the only one wearing pants, they are excited. One comment reads: “Get it Jana wear those pants girl.”

Jana Duggar and Jinger have a cute photobomber

Jana Duggar, Jinger, and Jana Duggar have been spending time together at Los Angeles Zoo. Jinger’s Instagram Stories makes it seem like the girls enjoy their time with giraffes the most. One of the videos shows a galloping giraffe. Jinger says that the videos are of a giraffe galloping. “this made [her] day.”

The giraffe joins the girls as they take selfies. The older Duggar sisters spend some time admiring flamingos after that.

What do you think about Jinger and Jana’s Los Angeles adventure? Please leave your comments below. Keep checking back for more. TV Shows Ace for more Duggar news.