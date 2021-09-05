Gold Rush Star Rick Ness Admits he almost Lost Everything!

Rick Ness will participate in Gold RushSeason 12, which premieres Friday, September 24th will be the first season. This season, he is beginning early. Ness began work a few months before Parker and Tony Beets. This makes Ness feel good.

But it wasn’t so long ago that things were not going well. These are the circumstances that led to him earning the moniker the “The Devil”. “Comeback Kid” What is the best way to get started?

Gold RushStar Rick Ness almost lost it all

Rick Ness spent almost a decade mining gold, but he is still a keen entrepreneur. Gold Rush, it doesn’t mean he has not had to survive some obstacles. Referring to Hollywood SoapboxHe also shared how his life has been an up-and-down rollercoaster ride. He also shared his nickname, “The…” “Comeback Kid.”

“I almost lost everything, and if I had, then I wouldn’t have the chance to be the comeback kid. So I just eeked it out and kind of broke even and had an opportunity to come back, and I feel like I came back in a big way.”

If he hadn’t been able to break even, it is unlikely Team Rally would have returned. But they did their best.

How Rick Ness Survives

Discovery fans have been following Gold RushStar Rick Ness stars in the spinoff show. Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune. This is his off-season work. It’s not just a summer job.

Ness believes that hard work is the key to success. He recalls the times he nearly lost everything. He likes being in between two rocks and a hard spot. He explained how he is more successful when faced with obstacles.

“Although, I have no plans of going back to that, having to come back yet again. … I want to stay a winner here. … I think I do my best work when my back is against the wall, when I am left with no options, and I got nothing in me, except to start throwing punches and fight my way out of something. So, in a way, I am proud of that title because it takes a lot. You’ve got to dig pretty deep to get out of some of these places that I’ve gotten myself into, and I have with the help of my crew and my girlfriend and everything.”

All you have to do is pedal the pedals.💪

#GoldRushFriday, September 24, at 8P @DiscoveryAnd @discoveryplus https://t.co/eXwhD9sRrs pic.twitter.com/Oq4UNLikWe — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) September 4, 2021

When is it? Goldrush season 12 Premiere

Discovery will air the premiere of Gold RushSeason 12 begins Friday, September 24, 2008 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This will be almost a month before normal so make sure to mark your calendars. Rick is taking a chance on it this season. To get good pay, they will have to dig deep.

A historic high price for gold is another reason. Are Team Rally prepared to do the things they need to return home rich? Rick Ness will need to replace two members from his last year’s crew. They will hopefully be either proficient in their craft or quick learners.

Rick Ness isn’t going to let go of it all.