£35,000 Volvo Stolen And Caught Via Owner’s App!

A car owner was shocked to see his £35,000 Volvo being driven from his driveway after he popped back into his house to get his wallet – but his phone tracking app led cops to the thief.

Luke Gee, 33 of Studley Road Wolverhampton, After admitting to burglary, theft, and driving while disqualified, was sentenced to 12 months in jail with a 12-month suspension.

Birmingham Crown Court was informed that the victim was just about to get into his car to go shopping on June 26th when he realized he had lost his wallet.

He returned to his house, but he still had his car keys.

“He looked out of his hallway window and saw his Volvo being driven off down his driveway,” Richard Davenport was the prosecution.

Gee drove off and hit another vehicle, causing damage to Volvo’s wing mirror.

Mr. Davenport claimed that the owner was using a tracking application on his cell phone to track the Volvo and direct police to it.

A recording device was also mounted on his doorbell, which recorded the defendant entering the porch.

Gee refused to go in with officers who found the Volvo. They tried to box him in, but Gee was eventually arrested. He was over the limit.

Melbourne Inman, the judge, stated that the victim was a “victim”. “doing nothing more than looking forward to going out.”

He stated that he had “turned his back” Then, he was shocked to see his vehicle driven off.

It was an illegal act, the judge stated. “opportunistic” Theft.

Geraldine Toal, the defending, stated that Gee had alcohol problems, which led to his divorce, and that he had lost his job.

She claimed that he only went into the porch to retrieve the keys.