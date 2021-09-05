Jim Bakker still alive and where is he What Happened To him? More Details about his Life!

A famed televangelist, soon to be the subject of the biographical drama movie The Eyes of Tammy FayeJim Bakker certainly has caused controversy throughout his career. Between his PTL ClubJim Bakker is well-known for his frequent confrontations with law enforcement, both in scandal and more recently over coronavirus misinformation. Is Jim still alive? Continue reading to learn everything we know about Jim’s life.

So, Jim Bakker is still alive? In 2007, his ex-wife Tammy Faye passed away.

Jim Bakker met Tammy Faye LaValley at North Central University, Minneapolis, in 1960. They soon fell in love, and they were married in April 1961. They went on to be itinerant evangelists, and they traveled the country until landing in North Carolina. They launched the late-night talk show they are renowned for. The PTL Club.

Jim was fired as a minister in 1987 after a failed Heritage USA religious theme park and numerous scandals including Jim being accused of sexual misconduct. But this didn’t stop the controversies surrounding Jim, his family, and the IRS confidentially reporting in 1985 that $1.3 million was being used for ministry funds by the Bakkers. “personal benefit” From 1980-1983.

Finally, criminal charges were brought against the defendants The PTL ClubJim for selling “lifetime memberships” To buyers at $1,000 each, he promised a three-night stay in Heritage USA’s luxurious hotel. This promise was never fulfilled. Jim was charged with eight counts each of mail fraud and wire fraud. He also faces one count of conspiracy. The judge found Jim guilty on all 24 counts and sentenced him to 45 years in prison.

Jim was sentenced to eight years in prison and released after five years. After his 1994 release, he owed $4,000,000 to the IRS. Jim and Tammy Faye were also divorcés in 1992. When he returned to television, in 2003, he married Lori. Jim has been the host of Jim Bakker Show Each day through his company Morningside Church Productions Inc.