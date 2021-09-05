Days Of Our Lives DOOL Bonnie And Calista Lockhart’s Confrontation!

Days of Our Lives viewers may recall Calista’s entrance to the Kiriakis home like a cork in a bad bottle of cheap champagne bent on blackmailing Bonnie from some misplaced. “Buddy Bucks!”Calista had a dark secret on Bonnie that she threatened to expose. Bonnie was afraid! Days of Our Lives viewers are aware that the heart of Days of Our Lives isJustin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), Bonnie’s boyfriend was difficult to find the right man just as they were about to wed. Calista threatens her with her big mouth to take all she wants. Bonnie’s road to self-made redemption has been long and difficult, and now she’s being forced to go back to her old self to try and rid herself of the huge problem that Calista presents!

DOOL Spoilers – Calista Lockhart Forces Bonnie Lockhart Into A Crime

Days of Our Lives viewers may recall that Calista saw Xander (Paul Telfer), and heard him outside the Salem Inn. Calista was also agreed to stay, with a talk about a million dollars. Calista forces Bonnie to pickpocket Xander when he crashes Bonnie and Xander’s wedding. She justifies her actions to herself, knowing that Xander took a payment from Sami DiMera (“Alison Sweeney”) to split up Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and Nicole Walker Brady (“Arianne Zucker”) in a very public manner. Bonnie decides that perhaps stealing the money to pay Calista is not so bad. Bonnie thinks that she has the problem solved – but it seems like Calista isn’t letting her off so easily! Days of Our Lives viewers will recall Bonnie as a grifter from years past. However, she has now turned her back on that life. She isn’t happy about even pulling that one little pickpocket job only to have Calista blackmailing her for even more than the misgotten Buddy Bucks were ever worth!

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – It Takes A Con To Know A Con

Days of Our Lives viewers are well aware that conmen need to be known in order to recognize cons. Bonnie quickly realizes that Calista’s now pulling a big-time con on her – and they get into a big blowup the morning of Bonnie’s wedding to Justin! Bonnie is now really scared, as Days of Our Lives, viewers will see. What will big bad Calista do next, huff and puff, and blow Bonnie’s life down? Bonnie must come up with something to make Calista go home and blow out Salem as she did in. She might be able to find dirt that she can throw in her face, but how is she going to do this in such a short time? Bonnie must find a solution quickly!