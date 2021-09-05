David Cassidy Passed Away At 67 Final Days Violation of Doctor’s Orders!

David Cassidy left this world in 2017, at the age of 67 in a death that could have been prevented by adhering to doctors’ orders.

After his role in the sitcom musical Keith Partridge, David Cassidy was a household name during the 1970s. “The Partridge Family.”His role made him a popular teen idol who is still loved by many. The next fifty years of his life were spent in showbiz.

The tragic truth is that Cassidy fell to his lowest point during those decades. His death at 67 was the final straw. Cassidy’s sad story makes one wonder how this legendary actor spent his last days.

YEARS OF TRAGEDY

Cassidy was born to Evelyn Cassidy and Jack Cassidy in 1950. He quickly embraced his parents’ careers, rising to stardom in his teens.

Sadly, his years of glory were short-lived, as the icon’s later years were plagued with addiction and bankruptcy. In 2008, the icon spoke out about his struggle with substance abuse and alcohol.

His addictions led to several legal issues, including several DUI-related arrests. He eventually ended up in rehab in 2014. Cassidy filed for bankruptcy one year later.

The legend announced that he had dementia in 2017, a condition that was endemic to his family. Details of David Cassidy’s final days were recorded in the 2017 documentary, “David Cassidy: The Last Session.”

It included recordings of his phone conversations and Saralena Weinfield’s production, as well as a tribute album to his father, his unexpected sickness, and hospitalization.

Actor David Cassidy arrives in Pasadena at Disney-ABC Television Group’s Summer Press Tour Party at The Langham Hotel on August 8, 2009. Photo: Getty Photos| Photo: Getty Images

VIOLATING DOCTOR’S ORDERS

The documentary ended with the actor admitting that he was still drinking and that his dementia was a result of his chronic alcoholism. Embracing the bottles despite his sickness and hospitalization was a violation of the doctor’s orders.

Cassidy passed away shortly after the admission. two children Katie Wilson is his daughter from Sherry Williams and Beau is his son from Sue Shifrin.

David Cassidy performs on January 10, 2015, at BB King | Photo: Getty Images

WHY DID THE DOCUMENTARY GO UNSCRAPPED

Cassidy’s untimely passing during the filming of his documentary brought up the debate of whether or not the series would be scrapped.

Weinfield, who was the supervising producer, said that producers considered the possibility for some time. The producers decided to not disrupt the docuseries. Instead, they made it into a three dimensional portrait of Weinfield.

Weinfield believed the documentary was an honorable way of presenting the legend in a complex light. That was precisely how he wanted to know him. “The Last Session,” was much more than the circumstances surrounding Cassidy’s final passing, as the producer pointed out.

Shirley Jones and David Cassidy were pictured during The TV Land Awards at Hollywood Palladium (CA, United States) on March 02, 2003. Photo: Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

CASSIDY ONCE FALTERED ONSTAGE

In February 2017, the ex-teen idol forgot his lyrics as he performed on stage at a concert in California. Unexpectedly, he fell and people ran to his rescue.

Cassidy released a public statement a day later admitting to having dementia. It was the same disease that affected his mother. Cassidy also revealed that he was suffering from dementia. revealed he believed the diagnosis was inevitable because of his family history but chose not to accept it.

His failures on stage were his wake-up call. The star was forced to give up touring in order to focus on his own health. The icon, who was sixty-seven years old, died eight months later from organ failure.

David Cassidy performs at Queensborough Performing Arts Center (Queensborough) on November 21, 2009, in New York City. Photo: Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

CASSIDY’S TOP MOVIES AND SHOWS

David Cassidy is best known for his role in “The Partridge Family, “He starred in many films. Top movies throughout his career, he has been a TV host and producer of television shows.

Some of his most famous works include “David Cassidy: Man Undercover, ” “The Rat Pack Is Back!” “EFX, ” “Ruby and the Rockets, ” “At The Copa, ” “Blood Brothers, “And “Popstar” Among others.