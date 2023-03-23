Jessie Wallace of EastEnders is 51 years old and looks very different from Kat Slater. She has a ‘cute,’ short haircut, glasses, and a makeover.

EASTENDERS Kat Slater Star Jessie Wallace is sporting a new look. There’s no leopardprint.

Following a significant makeover, 51 year-old Lisa looks almost indistinguishable from her real self.

3 EastEnders viewers recognize Jessie Wallace and Walford’s Kat Slater Credit to BBC

3 The selfie she took showing her shorter hair looked quite different. Credit: Instagram

Jessie shared a photo of herself with a shorter hair and simple black glasses.

EastEnders fans loved the new look. One wrote: I love your haircut and glasses!” You look great!”

One person said, “Wow, your hair looks great and makes you appear younger”, while others called it “cute.”

Jessie was asked by another, in reference to Letitia Dean’s co-star: Are you and Shazza Watts taking a magical potion? What is the secret to staying so beautiful and young?

Lino Carbosiero, the actor’s hairdresser, was the one who cut her famously in Instagram captions. She called him “the magician of the scissorhands”

Her black-and-white Nimmo top, she said, was in tribute to electronic music. Jessie said, “Rocking my T-shirt of the coolest group.”

A fan laughed, in reference to all of the drama and heartache Kat endured over the years on EastEnders. “You look amazing for all the stress you carry!”

Central Recorder reported last month that Jessie, 51, and Justin Gallwey (50), are planning to marry after at least one year of being together.

Pals said the actress would be inviting her friends on the BBC soap, including Alfie Moon star Shane Ritchie.

A source said: “Jessie is over the moon about her engagement and is starting to put plans in place for her wedding.”

Jessie was a woman who has been with a number of men over the years, but she never got married.

She was set to get hitched at a £300,000 star-studded ceremony in 2011 to fiance Vincent Morse before it was called off at the last minute.

According to some sources, she told friends that she was ready to marry Justin. A source explained: “Jessie has been proudly wearing the ring.”