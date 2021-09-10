Jessica was all Worried about a Bacon in the Recent Snap

Jessica Simpson viral reaction was huge as Maxwell, her 9-year old daughter, eats a large bacon slice and Maxwell holds the other end. The actress and fashion mogul, aged 41, posted a fun diner photo to her Instagram. She was enjoying family time with Maxwell, her eldest child.

Highlighting her love of bacon with a hold-the-strip-by-the-teeth shot, the Jessica Simpson Style founder largely delighted her followers, but there was a fair amount of criticism as fans managed to pick the photo apart.

Jessica Simpson All Bacon In Restaurant Snap

Simpson’s headlines about food these days are centred around Simpson’s looks. This is as Simpson marks two years since she lost 100 pounds after the 2019 birth of her daughter Birdie Mae.

Posing in a graphic black tee, stylish brown hat, and necklaces as she sat at a red leather booth with Maxwell, Simpson held up the bacon strip by her teeth – Maxwell did the same – with the hilarious moment also including a table strewn with breakfast foods and juice.

“My kids make fun of me since I only eat the tips of the bacon,” Simpson wrote.

While “SAME!!!”This was one of the most popular comments. Other replies gained likes and criticized the star. “Don’t eat dead pigs they are so cute and smart,” One fan wrote. “Here we go,” another replied, anticipating drama – and there was plenty. For one user, though, it’s up to Jessica. “Her body, her choice,” They wrote.

Jessica Simpson’s fans, who will tear her apart for just about anything and last year deemed her too skinny as she slipped back into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans, also came with suggestions.

“What why don’t you just ask for the tips of the bacon on then it would make less work for the people who make it for you had then your daughter could just eat The Whole Thing,” One fan replied.

The photo was taken by Simpson, who is getting major reactions for an entirely different reason. A sizzling and strapless leopard-print dress was Jessica’s look of choice for a recent “date night” Eric Johnson is my husband.

Fans are speculating that the star is pregnant with baby number 4. Jessica Simpson and Johnson are parents to Ace, Birdie Mae, and Maxwell. She doesn’t appear to have commented on the bacon drama.