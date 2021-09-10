Art Metrano dies at a Police Academy at the age of 84

Art Metrano, famous for his portrayal of Ernie Mauser as a police captain in the first and third Police Academy films had died.

His son Harry told TMZ that Ernie Mauser, an American stand-up comedian, has died from natural causes. He is best known for his role as Ernie Mauser, the police captain, in the second and third Police Academy films.

Art died in Florida at his home in Aventura.

Harry, who was devastated by grief, spoke to the outlet: “He was and will always be the toughest man I know.

“I have never met anyone who has faced more challenges than he.

Art played Rico Mastorelli in the ABC sitcom Joanie Loves Chachi, which ran from 1982 to 1983. This spinoff of Happy Days was also produced by ABC.

After a serious accident at home, his path to acting was severely obstructed.

The actor fell from a ladder and landed on his forehead, breaking his first, second, and seventh vertebrae.

He was left quadriplegic after the accident, but he recovered well and used his experience to expand his career.