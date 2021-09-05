Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac show Chemistry On Red Carpet!

Each player plays their part. Scenes from a WeddingStars Jessica Chastain Oscar IsaacThey were all in the spotlight as they made it down the red carpet at Venice Film Festival’s premiere.

The two, who play a couple in HBO’s Scenes from a wedding couple, were having fun as they took photos in Italy ahead of the debut of their miniseries, were playful. Chastain, 44 years old, wore a strapless, red gown with a diamond necklace, and Isaac, 42 years old, kept it simple in a black tux.

In several photos, Isaac wrapped his arms around Chastain’s waist while Chastain leaned into Chastain. The Star Wars actor kissed the actress’ hand and arm, and he even pretended to propose to Chastain at one point, the Daily Mail Reports

Isaac viral video Turning his attention towards his colleague and kissing his armFans were utterly baffled by social media. In just a few hours, it had surpassed 50,000 Twitter likes.

“I want Oscar Isaac to look at me this way,” One fan posted via Twitter.

There is another, “Oscar Isaac is making my blood pressure go up I need to get a grip.”

One viewer commented: “Oscar Isaac really does do things to me. He really does be the only man in Hollywood who hits different.”

One fan summarized the situation: “This man exudes so much sex appeal WITHOUT EVEN TRYING.”

Chastain and Isaac’s public display of affection are just for fun. Isaac’s wife, Elvira LindHe is currently in Italy with his wife. The couple, who were married in February 2017, one month before the birth of their son Eugene, is now 4. They also have a second child. He was born in Oct 2019.

The rest of the year, however, will be Eyes of Tammy FayeFashion executive married to actress Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo2017 They have two children together, Giulietta (3 years old) and Giulietta (2 years old), who was born in 2017.

As for the playful PDA, chalk that up to Chastain and Isaac’s long friendship. They were both at Juilliard together more than 20 years ago, and have been best friends ever since. They also co-starred in 2014’s The Most Violent Year.

Filming was made possible by their history Scenes from a WeddingThe premiere of ‘The Lie’ will be on September 12th on HBO. It is a little different from if there was no real-life connection.

“We would joke that [the friendship] is a blessing and a curse,” Chastain spoke via conference call at the Venice Film Festival. Deadline. “It’s a blessing because there’s immediate trust. You don’t have to be worried about offending. You can be very honest. The difficult thing is that at times we were reading each other’s minds. It was like, ‘Get out of my head’. So, I felt on this job there was no quiet time.”

Isaac agreed, and added, “That’s well said. Professionally, it’s great when you know someone so well because you don’t have to worry about a lot of stuff you usually worry about. However, on something this intense you care about the person so much, because it’s like working with family. If you didn’t know someone so well, getting your own space isn’t so hard.”