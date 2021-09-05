Freaked neighbours call the police after a woman screams at a spider

Many people find it unpleasant to discover spiders in their homes. Some choose to kill the spiders right away, while others take them out and force them to leave. The less afraid of us can accept the fact that they will now live with an eight-legged household mate.

Livingston’s 30-year-old, Scotland shouted at a spider so loudly that it was reported to be the size of a palm of her hand,’ Her neighbours called the police.

Hunter claimed that after spending 40 minutes trying to eliminate a moth, she discovered that an eight-legged spider had taken residence at Hunter’s foot.

“I’d honestly say it was the size of the palm of my hand,” She shared her story in Edinburgh Evening News.

Horrified, she began throwing books at it, and when it ran towards the house, she started screaming and running to other rooms.

“I think I was screaming and crying and making such a racket that my neighbour thought I was being attacked.”

She was expecting to see her stepdad as soon as the doorbell rang. Instead, five burly policemen were on her doorstep.

She answered the police’s question about whether anyone was present: “No, just me and the spider.”

Hollie was fortunate to have the help of the police who lifted her mattress to capture the intruder. When the spider appeared “strolled” The policeman swiftly took the suspect creepy-crawly outside the hall.

In a Facebook After the incident, she stated: “Never been so mortified in my whole life.”

She was glad the police saw the funny side of it and added that she thinks it’s time she sought help for her phobias.

Police Scotland’s spokesperson said that Edinburgh Evening NewsThis is: “Around 10.20 pm on Monday, 30th August, we received a report of a disturbance within a property in Livingston.

“Officers attended and the disturbance was found to have been about a spider being in the house.”

They also added: “Suitable advice and assistance was provided and the spider was located and removed.”