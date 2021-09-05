Child Tax Credit California sends checks of at least $600 to two thirds of Residents!

WHO QUALIFIES FOR CHILD TX CREDIT?

The Child Tax Credit checks are phased out for those who have more income, just like the three stimulus checks sent by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If they earn $75,000 or less, single parents or parents filing their taxes as single parents will be eligible for full checks.

For those earning more than $75,000, your monthly check will be reduced by $50 per $1,000. Then it will eventually phase out entirely.

For married couples filing taxes together and earning up to $150,000 per year, they are eligible for full payments. The same applies if the payments end.