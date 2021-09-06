Season 2 of HGTV’s “Selling The Big Easy” has a new release date.

HGTV’s Selling the Big EasyFollow Brittany Picolo­-Ramos, as she stages properties in the New Orleans Louisana area. Season 1 was a great success. Fans want to know more about Season 1. The Big Easy SellingSeason 2. Apparently, production hit a hang up and now there’s a new release date. Continue reading to learn more.

The Big Easy is for Sale New Release Date

Hurricane Ida creates havoc and pushes the release deadline. The Big Easy Selling Back. As Television Shows Ace Previous reports, by OutDaughtered’s Adam Busby, Hurrican Inda went to the east coast of Louisiana. Unfortunately, due to the strong east and northeast parts of the hurricane’s circulation, there was a lot of damage in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.

Original plans were for the HGTV series to debut on September 10. The original release date for the HGTV series was September 10. Fans are excited to hear that this is a good thing. Selling the Big Easy, they don’t have to wait too long. October 1 will be the new release date. Back-to-back episodes will be available on October 1 at 9 PM ET/PT and will air on HGTV.

Hurricane Ida: Helping others in need

The Big Easy SellingBrittany Picolo­Ramos, star of the show, takes to Instagram to update her followers about the show. She reminds her followers about the new Season 2 premiere time and date. The multi-millionaire reality specialist shares details on how to assist in hurricane recovery efforts. Piccolo-Ramos provides details about the work of organizations such as Save the Children and The American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services for those affected by Hurricane Ida.

According to Meaww, Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc., shares a heartfelt statement encouraging viewers to join in the relief efforts going on in the wake of Hurrican Ida. Latman states, “It was difficult to see the country once again deal with heart-wrenching destruction caused by a hurricane.”She also said, “And, after filming Selling the Big Easy in New Orleans for so many months and building deep connections with people who make it a truly remarkable and unique city, the HGTV team felt a strong desire to help. We hope viewers will join us to support recovery efforts too.”

