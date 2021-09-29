Jesse Palmer Is the New Host of The Bachelor Season 26

By Tom O'Brien
Jesse Palmer, will you accept this rose and be the new host of The Bachelor

Yes, he will. According to ABC’s Tuesday, Sept. 28, announcement, the 42-year-old ex-football pro will take over the duties of emcee for season 26. 

Palmer is familiar with the franchise. He starred on the fifth season of The Bachelor in 2004. He gave his finale rose to Jessica Bowlin, but they broke up shortly after the show aired. He is now engaged to model Emely Fardo.

Palmer stated in a statement. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own. Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

