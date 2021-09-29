Welcome to Plathville Spoilers Ethan Gives Olivia A Huge Scare

The new episode of Welcome to Plathville is on tonight, and it looks like it will be another drama-filled episode. After leaving a suspicious note at the door, Ethan will give Olivia a big scare. Keep reading for Welcome to Plathville spoilers.

Welcome to Plathville Spoilers

Ethan and Olivia Plath have been having some very rough times on Welcome to Plathville. Olivia said last week she was moving out of the house to make room for Ethan. She wants Ethan to discover what he wants and if he can accept her.

In tonight’s episode, Olivia has to go back to their shared home to get some things. Going to the house isn’t pleasant for Olivia Plath.

“While I miss Ethan, I don’t want to revisit the house,” She admits.

It was bad enough for her, but now she is being greeted by something that scares the heck out of her. Ethan has left a note on the door for Olivia, and its contents aren’t good.

“After reading the note, I was pretty concerned because he didn’t seem okay. It was just him telling me he was taking off for a while and needed some space,” She says something about Ethan’s letter.

It seems that Olivia was quite rough reading this.

“As I’m reading Ethan’s note, I feel a whole bunch of different emotions,” She said. “He didn’t tell me where he was going or what he was doing, which is okay. But, it’s such an un-Ethan thing to do.”

Olivia seems to be at a loss during this episode of Welcome to Plathville.

“I just really hope he’s safe,” She concludes.

What about the rest of the episode?

The episode tonight is full of Welcome to Plathville drama and fun. Olivia needs to get away from life for a bit, so she, Helena, and Moriah Plath go on a girl’s trip to the beach together, where no boys are allowed.

“How are you and Ethan doing,” Moriah questions her during the drive to the beach.

“Eh,” Olivia answers.

She says that right now, she isn’t trying to even talk about Ethan at all.

“I’m very intentional not to bring that up,” She admits this during the episode.

All of this is to protect Ethan and how people think about him, Olivia reveals. She said that she would regret saying things she may not have meant. However, whoever she told would always have that idea of Ethan, and she doesn’t think that that is fair.

“If I talked to people about Ethan, I would say things I would probably regret later,” Olivia reveals.

Will you be tuning into Welcome to Plathville tonight? Would you like Olivia Plath and Ethan to be together?