Jesse Palmer Announced As New Host of ‘the Bachelor’

Jesse Palmer has been named the new host of “The Bachelor,” Variety reported.

Palmer, a former NFL quarterback who was “The Bachelor” himself during Season 5, will step into Chris Harrison’s role for Season 26, which will air in 2022, according to Variety.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Variety reports that Palmer released a statement.

“Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey,” He continued.

Variety reported that Palmer, an ESPN analyst since 2007, has signed an extension to keep his position through the 2021-2022 college season.

Next month’s new season of “The Bachelorette” will be hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, two former stars of “The Bachelorette,” Variety reported. The show’s spring season was hosted by the pair.

