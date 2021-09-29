Child tax credit 2021 update

By Amy Comfi

HOW TO UPDATE YOUR ADDRESS

There are several ways to tell the IRS that your address has changed.

The new address can be used to update your tax return.

Alternatively, you can file the “Form 8822” or tell the IRS in person or by telephone.

It will require certain information to verify your identities such as date of birth and social security number.

Last, you can send an IRS signed statement with your full name, old and new addresses.

Include your social security number and individual taxpayer identification number as well as employer identification numbers.

It can take up to six weeks to process a request for an address change.

