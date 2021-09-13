Jess Wright And William Lee Kemp wild wedding vacation Just married karaoke!

After getting married to William Lee-Kemp, Jessica Wright went wild after the ceremony.

TOWIE’s TOWIE star confirmed her amazing news and claimed she is “lucky to have him”As the two have an “amazing bond”.

The TV personality and her family, along with close friends, have been enjoying the sun of Mallorca, Spain, since her big day.

The big day was attended by her famous brother Mark, Michelle Keegan, Josh, and Natalya, her younger brother.

Natalya posted a photo to Instagram showing the family enjoying a vacation at a beach hut called UM Chumboo Portals.

Jess looked stunning in a white sheer lace dress with the words “Just Married”, written on the back.

She was overjoyed when she danced and grooved to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams with her new husband.

“Here they are…”Natalya captioned the adorable clip of the newlyweds dances.

Another clip saw Jess performing karaoke for a crowd.

As she sang the lyrics to We Are Family, Sister Sledge’s smash song, Natalya chose her fittingly.

Natalya also uploaded a photo of herself with the couple with the caption: “Here I give you… Mr & Mrs. Lee Kemp.”

The reality star, 35, always dreamed of a foreign wedding and she got it with this beautiful wedding.

“I am very lucky to have him and we have an amazing bond,” Jess said HELLO! Before her wedding.

“We are more of a team than ever before. If any year is a testament to the strength of a relationship, it is this year in lockdown. I can’t wait for us to be husband and wife.”

After 11 months of being together, William, the owner of an audio-visual business, proposed to Jess last February.

Jess got married in Spain and had her extravagant hen party in Ibiza with her closest family members.

The star entertained her fans with her glamorous evenings and stunning outfits on her wedding trip to the beach.

Jess spoke glowingly about Michelle, her sister-in-law, during June’s wedding.

Jess told The Mirror at the time: “I’ve got three sister-in-law’s and I’m so, so lucky that all of them are all lovely, kind women and we have such a laugh together.”