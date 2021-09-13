Teddi Mellencamp And Meg Ryan together? Why Is She Begging Dad John To Leave Meg Alone?

Is it? Teddi Mellencamp Making sure her father is there John, doesn’t reunite with Meg Ryan? One tabloid reports that Teddi had told her father. “Stay away from Meg!” We looked into the rumor, and here’s what we found.

Teddi Mellencamp ‘Stepping In’ To Dad John’s Love Life?

This week’s edition of Okay! reports Teddi Mellencamp doesn’t want to see her father, John Mellencamp, reunite with ex-fiancee Meg Ryan. John recently became single again after calling things off with realtor Natasha Barrett, and Teddi is worried he’s set his sights back on Ryan. John and Ryan called off their engagement, in 2019, “John never really believed he and Meg were over, and Teddi is terrified he’s going to try to rekindle their romance,” Insider recipes

Teddi is the source who “was never really a big fan of Meg’s and thinks she ran John pretty ragged,” Addition “She knows quite a few women who are dying to go out with him and is trying to play matchmaker again, but John keeps brushing her off.” But the tipster insists John Mellencamp isn’t letting his daughter get in the way of things. “He figures he’s won Meg back before and can do it again, which Teddi thinks is nuts. She’s warning John to stay the hell away from her!”The snitch exclaims.

John Mellencamp Trying to Find Meg Ryan

While it would only be natural for Teddi Mellencamp to want the best for her father, we seriously doubt she’s getting involved in his love life. Mellencamp has been married three different times and has had more relationships than just one. It’s obvious the “Jack & Diane” singer’s dating life is his — and only his — business. There’s nothing to suggest Teddi has ever meddled in any of her father’s past romances, so there’s no reason to assume she is now.

Furthermore, there’s just no evidence that John Mellencamp is pursuing Meg Ryan again. Although the ex-couple have been together for many years, they have not given any indication that they would like to reunite. Furthermore, Barret wasn’t the first woman Mellencamp dated after he split from Ryan. Jamie Sherrill, a skincare expert, was also a connection to Mellencamp last year. He didn’t go running back to Ryan after he and Sherrill split, so why would he try to woo her now? This story is totally illogical and baseless. We doubt that the tabloid was speaking to John Mellencamp or his daughter.

The Tabloids on John Mellencamp

This isn’t the first misleading story we’ve covered about John Mellencamp’s dating life. The author of this misleading story was John Mellencamp earlier in the year. National Enquirer Teddi claimed that she was playing matchmaker for her dad. The Get in touch Mellencamp claimed Mellencamp was also being “creepy” Ryan, in his attempts at getting back together. Mellencamp was also mentioned by the tabloid. “running straight back” Ryan after he separated from Sherrill.

But OK! Mellencamp has been criticized in the past for not being reliable. A year ago, Mellencamp was alleged to have been seeing Ryan again. Then, the outlet alleged Mellencamp’s ex-girlfriend Christie Brinkley was “pining” For him. None of these reports ever amounted to anything, making it clear that the tabloids have no insight into Mellencamp’s love life.