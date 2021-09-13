Jordyn Woods Unbelievable Weight Loss in Skin Tight Cash Dress With kylie Jenner!

Jordyn Woods Shares her amazing weight loss and pulls a bit of a Kim Kardashian By by wearing a currency-print gown. The 24-year-old model and entrepreneur, once a sidekick to Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, is fresh from an Instagram update marking her weight loss achievements, with the photos coming as side-by-sides and showing her “journey.”

Posting for her 12 million followers, Woods used the photos to promote her rising FrstPlace fitness brand, even revealing she’d been sent the images by her team.

Jordyn Oaks Highlights Impressive Weight Loss

Woods had already been making headlines about weight loss following her 2019 cheating scandal. dropped 30 pounds. After confirming that she had changed her unhealthy lifestyle following the death of her father to cancer, SECNTURE founder shared a picture of her curvier self in jeans, a crop top, and a jacket. To the right, she wore a tighter dress.

Woods’ waist is noticeably slimmer in the right side snap, even though the photo was heavier. The star was wearing a short-sleeved cash-print top with a clingy collar and sleek bob as she leaned against the counter.

Look at the Transformation Below

Noting her photos “BEFORE” “AFTER,” Jordyn told her fans: “Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team and I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight! I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully, this can inspire some of you!”

The model confirmed that the whole thing started with both “mental and emotional work,” Addition: “physical came with it.”

Woods made sure her fans were aware of the plug she had done for her brand. “signed up” FrstPlace: The photos are the inspiration for FrstPlace users to create an app.

“For me, the transformation was a gradual change from the inside out. I want you to experience all that FRSTPLACE represents in mind, body, and spirit. That’s why we are launching our first ever CHALLENGE with FIRST PLACE!”The caption was continued.

The post, which attracted alike from singer Willow Smith, also brought in praise from Kylie Jenner’s photography Amber Astley. Elizabeth Woods, a mom who called it “it”, is leading the way in the comments. “Such a journey!”She showed her love to her daughter as she poured it out.

Kylie Jenner, ex-BFF Kylie Jenner, is currently fronting media outlets in confirmation of her second pregnancy.