Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 MTV Returns The Fan Favorite!

Jersey Shore Family VacationMTV announced Thursday that Nicole is returning for a fifth season. “Snooki” Polizzi. Polizzi.

Jenni was the main cast for Season 4. “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D”Ronnie Ortiz Magro, and DelVecchio Ortiz-Magro resigned from the show in May after he sought treatment. “mental health issues”After being arrested on suspicion for domestic violence.

Reality TV star Jen Harley shares Ariana, their 3-year-old daughter, with ex Jen Harley. She is also engaged to Saffire Mattos. Jersey Shore “I feel great. Four months sober. I quit drinking, got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life, “He told the story TMZ. “I stepped away to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman, “He stated. “I’ll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too, so I’m going to give them what they want and I’ll see them soon.”

Polizzi for her part announced in December 2019 that she was leaving the show. She said it was because of what she saw. “best for [her] at the moment.”It was not a “hard decision,” Polizzi spoke on her behalf’s happening with Joey and Snooki Podcast that father Lorenzo (9 years old) and Angelo (2 years old) found it difficult to be away from their sons and daughter Giovanna (6 months). “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids,” She said at the time. “It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Polizzi reacts to the news that she has been added to the main cast. Tweet? “Get ready for more s- shows.”DelVecchio also added his own Tweet? “JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION RENEWED FOR SEASON 5!!! Thank You All For The Love And Support Tons More To Come.”