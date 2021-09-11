Shark Tank Kevin O Leary And Kevin Harrington Accused Of Fraud Scamming Potential Entrepreneurs!

Shark Tank Stars Kevin O’Leary And Kevin Harrington 20 disgruntled entrepreneurs have sued the plaintiffs, alleging that they were conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs believed they had been deliberately scammed out of their money after being steered to invest money in one of two companies by Harrington and O’Leary in order to crowdfund to get their startups off the ground, but the payoff never came. The suit demands payment from the two. Shark TankStars to cover economic loss, damages, emotional distress, legal fees, and other costs

Kevin O’Leary, Kevin Harrington Under Fire In New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by 20 people has accused Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington of fraud and deliberately steering them towards crowdfunding companies that never returned their investment, instead, sticking them with a hefty bill. Court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Harrington and O’Leary have been accused of working with one another to defraud people via the alleged use of “fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show Shark Tank itself.”

The lawsuit didn’t shy away from the specifics of O’Leary and Harrington’s efforts to defraud the plaintiffs through a “predatory fraud scheme to induce inventors and entrepreneurs to hire one of two companies, InventureX or Ideazon.” The entrepreneurial hopefuls claimed they’d been “promised that they would receive help with crowdfunding to start their businesses” if they invested their financial resources into the companies, but after investing, they didn’t get any of the assistance they’d been promised.

Questions about Crowdfunding Companies Answered ‘Shark Tank’Stars

According to court documents, Harrington is listed as an accused. “partner and primary executive of InventureX” while O’Leary allegedly “endorsed and recommended” The two companies. Now the plaintiffs claim they’ve begun to doubt that either company is real and alleged that they could have been started as a way to scam upstart investors. According to the documents the plaintiffs state that they could have suffered losses in excess of a million dollars per person.

Even though only 20 people have participated in the suit, TMZ Reports Plaintiffs assert that there could be hundreds of other people affected by the litigation. a “predatory fraud scheme.” O’Leary first joined Shark TankIn 2009, Harrington was cast as a guest on the series. Harrington was a part of the reality series’ first two seasons. Neither O’Leary nor Harrington have commented on the lawsuit yet, but it was only made public on September 1, so there will doubtless be a statement in the coming days.