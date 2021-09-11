Australian Cricketer MarnusLabuschagne hopeful full strength England Under concerns the Ashes will be played!

While the Ashes tour in winter 2019 is still uncertain, Australia star MarnusLabuschagne is hopeful. “full-strength”England’s side will travel down under

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia has claimed that he has “no doubt”The country’s coronavirus rules are being relaxed to allow the Ashes to continue this winter. A compromise will be reached.

The series is currently in doubt with negotiations ongoing between England’s players and their board.

Australia’s coronavirus restrictions currently mean that it is unlikely that players’ families can join them on the tour. This could lead to some players spending over four months without their loved ones if they are selected for the T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler may be involved in both World Cup and Ashes. Buttler admitted that he could withdraw from the Australia tour.

Jos Buttler (right), refused to rule out Jos Nottler’s possibility of not traveling with England’s cricket team in December for The Ashes

According to the Sunday Times, he said: “One of the challenges is working out where the line is where you say I can’t do that. I’ve sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot.

“You must be open to the possibility of saying no. It would be very disappointing if some players feel they can’t, but at the moment we are in a world that allows for this possibility.”

Labuschagne is positive that the tour will continue with “a full-strength England against a full-strength Australia”.

Talk to cricket.com.au He stated: “The welfare of players and making sure families can come out here is important.

“You don’t have to be a player of cricket to understand the importance to ensure that every player is mentally healthy.

“Especially with a Twenty20 World Cup followed by an Ashes, it’s a really long four or five months.

“But I’m certain that between Cricket Australia and the government, we will be able to resolve it and have an England with full strength against an Australia.

“Everyone out here wants to see Jimmy [Anderson] come to Australia.”

