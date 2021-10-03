Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes For His “Bee Movie” Bug Getting the Hots of a Human Woman

Yes. Birds and bees. Both humans and bees? No. Jerry Seinfeld, comedian, wants you to know that he didn’t intend to promote human-bees. “relations”In the computer-animated 2007 film “Bee Movie,”He co-wrote, produced, and gave voice to the lovetruck bug.

Seinfeld was on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”Promotion of the iconic show’s release “Seinfeld”On Netflix, and during the discussion, he mentioned how he was compelled to do stand-up tours, get married, have children, and create a series that would change television. “made a movie with a bee.”

That movie “Bee Movie,”The bees’ strange crush on human florists has caused a lot of buzz over time.

“I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the ‘Bee Movie, which was really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children,”He said. “Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl, and we don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment.”

The “are they or aren’t they?” relationship between Seinfeld’s Barry B. Benson and Renee Zellweger’s Vanessa Bloome has turned what was part of DreamWorks Animation’s critical slump in the mid-2000s into an eternal meme, with videos like, “The entire bee movie but every time they say bee it gets faster”You are gaining millions of hits.

Interview with CBC in 2017. The New Statesmen about the film’s 10th anniversary, “Bee Movie” co-writer Spike Feresten backed up what Seinfeld said, recalling that he and his fellow writers would forget about the species divide between their film’s protagonists, as they developed their dialogue.

“They would just be Barry and Vanessa, and we would write this dialogue for Barry and Vanessa, and read it over and have to remind ourselves, ‘Well, this is a tiny bee saying this, and the tiny bee is fighting with her boyfriend.’ So let’s dial it back to ‘friend,’ and make it less romantic, because it’s getting weird.”