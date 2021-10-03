As The Miya Marcano Autopsy is Still Underway Her Family Says Their Lives Have been Changed And That They Won’t Leave Without Her.

FAMILY members Miya Marcano share their feelings of “angry” “devastated” Police found remains believed to be belonging to the missing teenager in a wooded area on Saturday.

After a long and exhausting search, Police located the body near the Tymber Skan apartments of Seminole County, Florida.

Police in Seminole County found a body that they believe to be Miya’s on Saturday morning

Caili Sue, her cousin, told Central Recorder that the family is ‘angry’ and ‘devastated’ by the tragic discovery.

During a conference, Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina claimed that even though a medical inspector has not yet confirmed his identity, he is. “very certain “Miya owns the remains.

Marcano was identified by a purse found near his body. Detectives notified Marcano’s family today, he stated.

FAMILY PAIN

Exclusively speaking to Central Recorder, Caili Sue, Miya’s cousin, said that the family was left. “devastated “Despite her previous assurances and hoped that she would be found alive, the tragic discovery has left her feeling a bit shaken.

“We are devastated. We are angry, and we know our lives have now been changed forever,” Caili said. “Everyone has been very somber since the announcement.”

Caili from Fort Lauderdale is one of many family members who has been in Orlando over the past week to assist law enforcement in their search for Miya.

She stated that the family would remain in Orlando while waiting for the results of the autopsy.

Caili stated that they would plan funeral services in South Florida after her body was released.

“We are not leaving without Miya,” She added. “We will get justice for her once things die down, and we bring her home.”

MIYA’S LAST MOVEMENTS

Miya is a Valencia College sophomore. She was last seen on September 24th at 5 pm at the Arden villas apartment complex, where she lives with her family and works in the building’s letting office.

She was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale that night to see her family, but she never got on the plane.

A search of her apartment revealed signs of a violent struggle. The door to her bedroom was blocked, the room was disorganized, and Miya had a bloodstain on her pillow.

Armando Manuel Caballero (27-year-old maintenance worker at the complex) was the prime suspect. He was found dead of an apparent suicide Monday.

According to Police, Caballero has repeatedly spoken out “romantic interest” in Miya before her disappearance – unwanted advances that the teen routinely rebuffed.

Also, he was known to possess a master key used to access her apartment at 4.30 pm Friday. This was around 30 minutes after Miya had finished work.

The morning after, Caballero was caught on camera carrying gloves and a blanket, as well as a backpack, out of his car before entering a building.

MIYA OBSESSED SUSPECTIVELY

Caili had previously stated to Central Recorder that Caballero was his. “obsessed and infatuated “Miya is your best friend. “constantly “She texted me, despite her not being interested.

She stated that Miya shared with at least two of her friends Caballero’s advances and behavior, making her feel uncomfortable.

Caili also shared that Semone Westmaas (her aunt) had a chilling encounter just hours after Miya disappeared.

As they waited for the Police to arrive, Westmaas met the maintenance worker outside the apartment.

“He was trying to leave. His lights were off,” She retold. “He said, ‘Are you looking for Miya?’ I said, ‘Who are you?’ He said, ‘I’m the maintenance guy. I heard you’re looking for me’. I didn’t know who this guy was at the time.”

Caili claimed that the family was surprised by the encounter “weird” because they hadn’t yet publicized that Miya was missing.

Marlon Marcano approached Caballero and inquired if he’d been in contacting his daughter.

Caili claimed Caballero was acting skittishly and appeared to be unable to communicate. “quite nervous.”

Police asked him a series of questions, and he answered that he last saw Miya on Friday at 3 pm, before he left.

After discovering that he had entered Miya’s apartment without her permission or knowledge, the Police issued him a warrant for his arrest.

‘COWARD’S WAY OUT’

On Monday, Caballero was found dead with 911 audio revealing how his lifeless body was found hanging in a maintenance garage at the Sabal Club apartment complex in Seminole County.

Caili stated that Caballero’s suicide has angered the family, accusing him of a “cowardly way out.”

We are angry because he has left us with any questions. Questions that may never be answered because there may have been things only he knew and was present to answer.

“I just feel really angry and frustrated because I felt like we had him, and then he was gone.”

John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, said he was dead “for some time “When deputies discovered him.

Mina then announced on Saturday that investigators had discovered remains they believed belonged to Miya.

TRAGIC END

Caballero lived in Seminole County, and the body was discovered in a wooded location near the Tymberskan apartments.

Mina said search parties combed the area Saturday morning after Caballero’s cellphone data placed him in the area for 20 minutes just hours after Marcano’s disappearance.

“Nothing in the records indicate that he ever returned there before he killed himself,” Mina stated.

Marcano can be positively identified with a medical exam and an autopsy.

Mina stated that the tragedy had left his department devastated in a statement to reporters Saturday.

“Our hearts are broken,” Mina stated. “Hundreds upon hundreds of Orange County Sheriff’s Office staff were dedicated to this matter and worked hard. Everyone wanted this to be different.

“As a community, as a father, we are grieving the loss of Miya. We can’t imagine the pain of Miya’s family, loved ones, friends, and our entire community has gone through.”

Armando Manuel Caballero (27) was the prime suspect in this case. He committed suicide last week. Credit: Twitter/Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Miya Marcano and her family, Marlon Marcano (center left), host a candlelight vigil in Arden Villas, Friday

Her family remembered Miya as being intelligent, funny, and caring.

911 call after the suicide of Prime suspect Armando Caballero in Miya Marano case