JerrodCarmichael hosts, talks about coming out gay

Jerrod Carmichael had plenty of headlines to tackle in his “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue.

There was, of course, the Will Smith/Chris Rock slapTo discuss (whether he wanted or not). After the release of his stand up comedy special, the actor and comedian made headlines for his own reasons. “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,”Which debuted Friday.

Carmichael revealed that he came out as gay to the audience in the special. “I’ve been gay for, like, 48 hours,”He made a joke.

Studio 8H was full of applause and cheers as the comedian performed. “which is nice and an expected response in New York,”Carmichael added.

“That’s actually why I live here,”He stated. “If you say you’re gay in New York, you can ride the bus for free and they just give you free pizza. if you say you’re gay in New York, you get to host ‘Saturday Night Live.’ This is the gayest thing you can possibly do. We’re basically in an Andy Warhol fever dream right now.”

More:How ‘SNL’ poked fun at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars – again and again

In his new comedy special, Carmichael said to the audience, “He is a good man.” “never thought (he’d) come out.”

“At many points in my life, I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that than actually say it to people,”Carmichael added. “Because I know it changes some people’s perception of me; I can’t control that.”

Carmichael shared his opinion that he “stayed in the closet for a long time”His mother, whom he describes as an “amazing mom”, is partly responsible. “God-fearing” Christian woman. “But as much as she believes in God, I believe in personal growth and feeling free. I feel freer,”He stated.

Carmichael was recently seen in the drama “On The Count of Three,”It was a big hit at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. He was previously a star in “The Carmichael Show”Alongside Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery as well as David Alan Grier, Amber Stevens West, Amber Stevens West, and Lil Rel Howery. And he has released three HBO stand-up comedy specials: 2014’s “Love at the Store,” 2017’s “8” “Rothaniel.”