How Kanye West Allegedly Ended His Twitter Feud with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

A very public dispute involving Kanye, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has been going on for several weeks. On one side, West has criticised the mother of his children for allowing TikTok to be used and has started visualizing harm against them. SNLThe alum appears in a song/music video that is dissing. Kardashian publicly criticized the rapper via Instagram for making personal issues public. But Davidson, who is much more private, had a completely different approach as seen in recent leaked text messages. Apparently, though, it’s all over now because West allegedly made the decision to end the social media feud for good.

Curiously though, the white flag was raised only after Kanye West suffered serious consequences. He was not only suspended by Instagram for a 24-hour period but also cut from the upcoming Grammy’s performance lineup due to his online behavior (despite being up for a few awards himself). However, a source said that he was allowed to continue his online activities. Page SixWest says it is ending the feud OthersHe was reportedly thinking of Kim Kardashian and told him so. They shared:

For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.

It isn’t readily evident what the plans are to seemingly “get better”For the 44-yearold, who is well-known for having bipolar disorder. Although Ye has made a number of complaints about threats to put him under a 51/50 but also said that he was aware that his husband’s downfall resulted from his taking and not taking his bipolar medications. Ye’s representative only confirmed to the outlet that he is indeed pursuing a new tact for the future, saying,

Ye is currently committed to a healthy and cooperative co-parenting relationship and is focused on raising their beautiful children.

In its brief time, the now-famous feud attracted a lot of outside opinion. Several public figures like James Gunn and Kaley rallied to Pete Davidson’s defense amidst what the “Jesus Walks”Caller called a “civil war”It’s possible. However, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox – who could be currently in the running for the Real Housewives of New York reboot – has defended Ye as “harmless.” Likewise, Shaquille O’Neal weighed in, too, and actually deemed Davidson a “monster”These messages were leaked.

As of the time of this writing, Kanye West’s Instagram account continues to be defunct, two weeks after the 24-hour suspension lifted. Perhaps he is now taking the public outcry, and the private repercussions against him more seriously. The situation will only get worse over time, but Hulu’s The Kardashians may shed some light. The show will be on the 2022 TV Schedule, and you can tune in to it when it premieres April 14.