Jeopardy! Masters tournament hits ‘concerning’ speedbump as ‘less than half of it is filmed’ despite premiere in 2 weeks

JEOPARDY!’s highly anticipated Masters tournament is reportedly extremely behind schedule.

Yesterday’s taping was canceled, according to multiple ticket holders- leaving four of 10 episodes filmed ahead of its May 8 premiere.

The primetime special is supposed to air over three weeks on ABC and Hulu starting on May 8, hosted by Ken Jennings, 48.

The lineup includes James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and Mattea Roach.

The six star contestants will compete in various pairings throughout a three-week competition in ten one-hour episodes featuring two matches each.

The prize money for the champ of all champs is $500K and Jeopardy! billed the special its “biggest event ever” in its official trailer [seen above].

However, none of the special has apparently been filmed since with not much time left before it debuts.

‘ONLY FOUR OUT OF 10 EPISODES TAPED’

A Reddit user flagged the abrupt cancelation on Sunday, one day before April 24th’s taping of its the next batch of episodes.

They wrote: “Breaking news: Masters taping canceled (again).”

Jeopardy!’s ticketing company On-Camera Audiences allegedly let them down via email.

They wrote the company “has sent an alert that Jeopardy Masters! taping tomorrow (4/25), originally scheduled for 3/15, got canceled again.

They have four out of ten episodes taped at this time,” they claimed.

Another person who was hoping to attend the next batch of tapings wrote: “THIS IS CONFIRMED” and they shared the ticketing email they received.

It read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, tomorrow’s tapings of Jeopardy! Masters have been cancelled.

“We are so sorry for this inconvenience but will let you know when it is rescheduled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for understanding.”

The U.S Sun has reached out for comment – it’s unclear when the next taping is scheduled for at this time or if the special will be delayed as a result.

It’s also unclear what caused the sudden cancelation, and many fans confirmed they also got the same email having shuffled around their schedules to be there.

‘REASON UNKNOWN’

One fan replied they also got an email and: “They did say they will be sending us a gift since this is the 2nd last minute cancellation for this taping. I wonder what that will be?”

Another planned attendee wrote: “Hey same happened here! Where did you complain, I would also like to receive a gift for this. Literally changed soo many plans and work schedule for this.”

A third penned: “Ugh! We were supposed to be in the audience since we were in the cancelled 3/15 taping. We actually changed our vacation plans (flights etc) to be in the audience. So disappointed.”

On Twitter, someone also confirmed: “Tomorrow’s #Jeopardy Masters taping canceled. Reason unknown, but cancellation confirmed by multiple people. Four of the scheduled ten episodes are in the can.”

To which another fan replied: “Jeopardy Masters is starting to stress me out!!

“These begin airing in 13 days and only the first 4 eps have been recorded?”

One more fan wondered: “I don’t suppose they can use an alternate?”

To which someone else wrote it was too late: “Especially not since they already aired all the promos with those people. I’m surprised that Jeopardy did that, since I feel like it would make the most sense to prepare all games, and then post the advertisements.”

The beloved game show earlier revealed that Cris Pannullo – the 21-day champ who is going to be in the next Tournament of Champions – was tapped as the alternate and was on site in case any of the stars couldn’t make it for the first taping, which wound up not being the case.

However, it appears only that one taping has happened at this point.

DELAYS ACROSS THE BOARD

Monday’s cancelation was from an already delayed taping that was supposed to happen in March.

A Reddit user wrote at the time that they were in the audience and filming halted in person.

“Ken mentioned that it was a ‘happy’ kind of emergency,” they wrote.

“They were supposed to film 2 hour-long episodes (essentially four 30-minute shows). After the 12:00 slot and they cancelled both.”

“We were all already seated in the audience when Ken came out personally to relay the news and he just did a Q&A with the audience instead.

They relayed they were told: “[The] Plan is to resume taping at the end of April – they guaranteed tickets to that show for us, unfortunately I won’t be able to make it.”

Someone asked: “And the happy emergency was … someone’s wife was in labor?” Another wrote: “That was my guess, seems most likely.”

The current schedule per The Futon Critic is as follows:

Week 1: May 8, 9, 10, 12

Week 2: May 15-17

Week 3: May 22-24 – the special will crown its champion on May 24’s finale.

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE

Jeopardy! Masters is the brainchild of new executive producer Michael Davies and is intended to determine the best player in any given year, a belt notch higher than the Tournament of Champions (which only features contestants from the prior season).

Worries about Jeopardy! Masters actually getting finished aside, a short window between filming tournaments and airtime has led to trouble recently.

The game show’s High School Reunion Tournament was filmed in late January and premiered on February 23.

EP Michael Davies had to apologize for the “horrible” editing gaffe which displayed all three players final scores at the beginning of one of the games.

“It’s a series of errors and its somewhat remarkable that it happened.

My apologies to the audience at the top of the show. We totally blew it.”

