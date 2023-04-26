Most Americans choose spontaneous vacations over planned holidays

More than 3 in 5 Americans say that spontaneous trips are the best.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,045 adults with travel plans this year, where 67% enjoy trips more if they happen on a whim.

3 Over three-quarters of Americans believe that spontaneity is the key to the best travel experiences. Credit: Getty

3 In a new survey, 2 045 adults who have travel plans for this year found that 67percent of them enjoy their trips more when they are spontaneous. Credit: SWNS

Unsurprisingly, one in five people (22%) base their decision to travel on spontaneous decisions and individual preferences.

OnePoll conducted on behalf of Motel 6, the survey also showed that many respondents don’t seem to care where they go, they just want to go.

A surprising destination would appeal to almost three-quarters (73%).

Seventy-five percent (75%) of travelers agree that the trip itself is as enjoyable as the destination.

78 % of travelers say they prefer traveling with others, while 28 % plan to bring their pets along.

The typical “travel season” may be a thing of the past. Nearly half of Americans (47%), are just as likely as others to travel in the peak seasons, such as holidays and summer.

Ninety-nine per cent of respondents said they prefer travelling during quieter periods.

In the survey, the reasons most commonly cited for planning a trip were visiting family or friends (53%), taking a short break (50%), exploring new cities (35%), and needing to take a breather from daily life.

The survey revealed that 70 percent of those surveyed plan to take a trip more than 3 hours away from home. These people don’t only want to make quick trips near their home.

On average, travelers feel excited (74%), joyful (50%) and energized (49%) at the start of a trip and relaxed (38%) by the time they’re ready to head home.

“Taking a last-minute getaway is a great way to add some joy into your life,” said Julie Arrowsmith, President and Interim CEO of Motel 6.

Four in five people (44%) plan to change their travel plans this year.

On average, 57% of respondents will travel to a different destination.

A further 34% are planning to visit more than one destination in the same trip, and 32% will be taking longer holidays than before.

Budgeting is saving travelers money this year. They are traveling in the off-season, avoiding weekends (33%) as well as bringing snacks with them instead of buying them on the go (32%).

One third (30%) of travelers chooses a budget-friendly hotel, while others prefer a local stay (24%).

At least two thirds (66%) of travelers plan to use travel rewards programs.

After saving money on affordable lodging, 43% travelers plan to invest in experiences such as tours and dining.

“A vacation doesn’t have to break the bank in order to be memorable,” added Arrowsmith.

“There are many ways travelers can save while on the road from opting for more budget-friendly accommodations, utilizing rewards programs and packing their own refreshments, nothing should stand in the way of the trip of a lifetime.”