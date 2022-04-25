Jensen Ackles Says Jared Padalecki is “Recovering” From a Car Accident

Although, Jensen noted, Jared is certainly feeling a little sore in the aftermath.

“That airbag packs a punch,” Jensen explained, before adding that Jared told him it felt like he “went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson” following the incident.

“But he’s doing OK. He’s moving around,” Jensen told the audience. “Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”

The actor then jokingly added, “He’ll be back messing up mic stands before we know it. It’ll be great.”

Following Jensen’s comments, fans of the series quickly took to social media to share their support for their Sam Winchester by trending #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared on Twitter.