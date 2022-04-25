Baker Mayfield Statue Draws ‘Terminator 2’ Fans to Robert Patrick Quips

To quote John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, “So this other guy, he’s a Terminator like you, right?”
Patrick took it all in stride, chiming in on social media when the statue’s image cropped up. As it turns out, he’s a big Cleveland Browns fan, the NFL home of Mayfield before he recently had a falling out with the franchise.
For the record, here’s the real-life Mayfield:
Compare that to the photos below and you’ll have to agree with the T-2 fans.
Come on, clearly @robertpatrickT2 posed for this statue. pic.twitter.com/XdIcmQLs7m
— Brian Devany (@brian_devany) April 23, 2022
Me too!! https://t.co/iXiIKTbjhr
— Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) April 24, 2022
@robertpatrickT2 looks like Oklahoma decided to honor you with a statue! @ESPNNFL @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/oeAw7B0Onw
— Ben Alford (@CoachAlford11) April 24, 2022
If they have a statue of you, it has to be riding a motorcycle
— To Be Or Not To Be (@jamescraig2000) April 23, 2022
I know I’m not the only who sees it @robertpatrickT2 https://t.co/yKvelEx2Qx pic.twitter.com/z2lgaQABDY
— Evan Arocho (@EvanArocho) April 23, 2022
I hope @robertpatrickT2 can make the time to visit his Heisman pose statue at OU! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VcBBiU1q46
— Jarred (@J_Milliken) April 23, 2022