Baker Mayfield Statue Draws ‘Terminator 2’ Fans to Robert Patrick Quips

To quote John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, “So this other guy, he’s a Terminator like you, right?”

Well, not quite. But fans of the film franchise are up in arms about the look of a Baker Mayfield statue that was unveiled Saturday at Oklahoma University’s spring football game. They immediately noticed that the statue of Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, bears an uncanny resemblance to actor Robert Patrick, the shape-shifting T-1000 that was the villain of Terminator 2.