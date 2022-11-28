Jennifer Lopez shares sweet photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s first Thanksgiving as a married couple

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to make memories with your loved ones and eat a lot of food, and if Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram photo dump is any indication, she can check both of those things off of her to-do list. This is the Get married to me star posted some sweet photos from her family’s festivities, and there was definitely plenty to be thankful for. Bennifer 2.0 had a very special holiday this year. It was her first ever. JLo and Ben Affleck After finally saying their vows, they enjoyed the Thanksgiving meal together as husband and wives. “I do” Two separate ceremonies of marriage This year, earlier.

Jennifer Lopez shared her reel. Instagram It was filled with images of her first Thanksgiving. Newly minted Mrs. Affleck , and joining the happy couple in their celebration appeared to be some of J-Lo’s closest friends and family. A stunning selfie was one she shared, where Ben Affleck is seen speaking to her child in the background.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck this year after they reunited in 2021. They were celebrities in the early 2000s. The couple got engaged in November 2002 and ended their relationship early in 2004. Twenty years later, it was their second marriage. The Way Back Actor proposed to his wife again and celebrated their love with an anniversary. Las Vegas Drive-Thru Wedding In July, prior to returning to Affleck’s estate in Savannah, Georgia, where they’d planned to have their wedding two decades prior, for an August ceremony with their friends and family.

Some of these friends and relatives joined forces. The reunited Bennifer again for Thanksgiving, including Jennifer Lopez’s sisters Leslie and Lynda, as well as her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey. A beautiful display of pie platters was displayed by the actress at the Thanksgiving dinner.

It is evident that Ben Affleck & JLo have a deep connection through their social media posts. Recently, the singer/actress shared a picture of them together. It looks so cozy! As the temperature drops, you can feel even more comfortable. But one image from Jennifer Lopez’s photo dump made me feel even more warm and fuzzy, if that’s possible. As Max was being driven to school, Max looked asleep as Affleck smiled and hugged him.

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be able to see Emme resting on Jennifer’s lap while she took a post-meal break.

Ben Affleck’s three children — 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel — did not appear to be present at Thanksgiving, and it’s likely they spent the holiday with mom Jennifer Garner. All of J-Lo’s Thanksgiving photos can be viewed here.

It blending of Bennifer’s families The transition has been smooth, the children are reportedly well-adjusted and united, and parents focus on ensuring that everyone is comfortable. JLo has apparently even formed a fairly new friendship with her husband’s ex-wife, and she and Jennifer Garner and others are reported to “really enjoy each other.”

It seems like things really are going swimmingly for the newlyweds, and as Christmas approaches, hopefully they’ll continue to share peeks into their family’s first official holiday season together.