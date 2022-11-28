Bleach TYBW episode 8, release date and time ‘The Shooting Star Project’

When will Episode 8 of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War be released? ‘The Shooting Star Project – Zero Mix release for OTT streaming?

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is the biggest anime of the 2022 Fall anime broadcasting slate and according to the ongoing MyAnimeList rankings, is now also the highest-rated series of all time!

That’s right, Bleach TYBW (9.12/10) has just surpassed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (9.11/10) to become the top dog on MAL, an incredible accomplishment considering that we’ve only had seven episodes of the 52 total episodes.

As the anime aims at maintaining its position as the most-rated ever anime, we break down the release date and time of Bleach TYBW Episode 8 for OTT streaming. We also provide a preview story.

Bleach TYBW Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Episode 8 of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is available scheduled The episode premiered in Japan on Tuesday November 29, with the international version dropping Monday November 28.

Bleach TYBW Episode 8 will be released at these times all over the globe, according to the release schedule for previous episodes. Confirmed Viz Media Twitter:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Central Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 9 PM

Philippine Time – 11:30 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 2 AM

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 8 will be streamable via Hulu and Disney Plus in the USA.

Each Friday is a new episode of Bleach TYBW’s English dubbing.

Online sharing of still images and preview story caption

Japanese official website Site The following caption has been provided by Bleach TYBW for Episode 8. It is titled ‘The Shooting Star Project (Zero Mix)’:

“In various parts of the Shatoro Rei Court, where the Knights of the Star Cross had disappeared, the wounded were being diligently rescued. Ichigo, who was visiting Koiji and Rukia who were receiving treatment at the 4th Squadron’s barracks, was summoned by Nirvana Mayuri regarding the broken Tenshain Zangetsu and was given an explanation about the destruction of Manjusai.

Ichigo is upset by what he hears, and Mayuri takes him to a certain place. The captains of the 13th Goryo Squadron were all waiting for the “Zeroban Squadron” coming from the Reiou Palace in the sky.” – Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War 08 Story, via official website.

Episode 8’s main production team consists of:

Screenplay – Masaki Hiramatsu

Storyboard – Shinji Todo

Animation Director – Maiko Kamijo, Tamaki Ishii

Chief Animation Director – Sei Komatsubara

“I look to the heavens and chase that star. Burned into my eyes, the afterglow of its smoke.” – Bleach TYBW 08 preview poem, via Disney Plus.

Episode 8 is expected to adapt chapters 515 (Relics), 516 (The Squad Zero), 517 (The Stairway to Heaven), and 518 (The Shooting Star Project – Zero Mix) of the original manga series.

By Tom Llewellyn

