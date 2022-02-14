Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Sweet Present Ben Affleck Just Made For Her

Ahead of Valentine’s Day and to celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s rom-com “Marry Me,” her boyfriend Ben Affleck decided to get creative with a gift. Instead of the traditional flowers and jewelry, the pop star revealed in a newsletter he opted to direct a personalized music video of her song “On My Way” from her latest movie (via People).

The sweet video presents Lopez singing, along with clips and pictures from the pair’s relationship over the years. From their iconic red carpet appearances, to clips from their movies “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl,” the nearly 4-minute long video was a clear tribute to Bennifer’s long-lasting love for each other. In her newsletter, Lopez wrote, “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.” She added, “This seriously melted my heart.” According to People, Lopez also wrote the video was “very personal and special.”

JLo recently revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she didn’t expect to get back together, but explained, “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.” Beautiful indeed, and now we are seriously jealous of Bennifer’s ridiculously cute relationship.