Why a Pet Funeral Home In Columbia Turns Deceased Animals Into Fertilizer
By Tom O'Brien
A pet funeral home in Colombia has an eco-friendly way of disposing of the dearly departed: It turns them into fertilizer. 

Pleia funeral house in Medellin is a new sort of mortuary. When a pet has died, they collect the body and bring it back to their facility.

They make a paw print as a keepsake, and the home offers counseling to humans to help them process their loss. 

Then the home uses a natural process to break down animal remains with microorganisms. This soil is then used to grow a plant or tree like a sort of reincarnation.

That new life is brought back to the pet’s family, along with the paw print and other things, to help preserve the memory of the beloved.

An arbor of trees is also nourished with the soil Pleia helps create. 

It’s a way of helping grieving families while also helping the environment and showing there is indeed life after a pet passes.

